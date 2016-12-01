Allergan CEO expects drug industry to face pricing heat from Trump

Dec 1 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump could be
more critical of drugmakers and their price increases than the
industry expects, Allergan Inc Chief Executive Brent
Saunders said on Thursday.
Saunders, speaking at the annual Forbes Healthcare Summit in
New York, predicted Trump could be a "more vicious tweeter"
against the drug industry than his former Democratic rival
Hillary Clinton had been during the campaign.
Clinton's tweets committing to a crackdown on exorbitant
price increases weighed heavily on pharmaceutical shares.
Shares of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index plunged
almost 5 percent on Sept. 21, 2015 when Clinton tweeted her
outrage over a 50-fold price increase for an HIV drug sold by
Turing Pharmaceuticals.
Biotech stocks took another hit on Aug. 24, when Clinton
tweeted that there was no justification for recent big price
increases for Mylan NV's EpiPens that treat life-theatening
allergic reactions.
Pharma shares jumped in the days after Trump's election as
investors expressed relief that Clinton's proposed price
controls were off the table, though they have since given up
most of those gains.
Saunders on Thursday said drugmakers should not expect Trump
or Congress to be any less critical of price increases after
Trump takes office in January.
"I worry today that the pharmaceutical industry has a very
false sense of security because of the Trump Administration and
a Republican controlled Congress," Saunders said.
He said Americans are rightly angry about price increases,
and the industry needs to police itself or face government
repercussions.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)