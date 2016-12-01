UPDATE 2-Pharma execs weigh in on possible changes under Trump

(Adds CEO comments from Forbes conference)
By Ransdell Pierson and Bill Berkrot
NEW YORK Dec 1 Top executives from large U.S.
drugmakers on Thursday discussed for the first time possible
changes for the industry under President-elect Donald Trump,
and issues that have damaged the reputation of their industry.
Since he was elected, Trump, who has said he wants to repeal
Obamacare and reform Medicare and Medicaid, has not addressed
the sharp drug price increases that dominated the Presidential
campaign.
Pharma companies are breathing a sigh of relief, but Trump
could be more critical of drugmakers and their price increases
than the industry expects, Allergan Inc Chief Executive
Brent Saunders said on Thursday.
Saunders, speaking at the annual Forbes Healthcare Summit in
New York, predicted Trump could be a "more vicious tweeter"
against the drug industry than his former Democratic rival
Hillary Clinton had been during the campaign.
Clinton's tweets committing to a crackdown on exorbitant
drug price increases weighed heavily on pharmaceutical shares
since her first tweet in September 2015. Pharma shares jumped in
the days after Trump's election as Clinton's proposed price
controls fell off the table.
Saunders said Americans are rightly angry about price
increases, and the industry needs to police itself or face
government repercussions.
"I worry today that the pharmaceutical industry has a very
false sense of security because of the Trump administration and
a Republican-controlled Congress," Saunders said.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals CEO Len Schleifer,
speaking on a panel at the Forbes conference, said the industry
will be seen in a bad light as long as it maintains the common
practice of taking twice yearly, often double-digit, price
increases on widely-used medicines.
"We as an industry have used price increases to fill gaps in
innovation," he said.
"You can't say 'I set the price based on the value of the
drug' and then have these egregious price increases," Schleifer
said, adding that the value of a drug to society does not
increase each year.
Pfizer Inc CEO Ian Read took exception to
Schleifer's characterization of the price hikes, arguing the
cost of prescription drugs as a percentage of overall healthcare
spending had not changed in two decades.
In an overhauled U.S. healthcare plan under Trump, Read said
he would like to see financial risk shift from insurers to
providers, such as hospitals, with an emphasis on prevention and
wellness.
"Give them the tools and the freedom and the incentive to
manage that risk," Read said.
Separately, Merck & Co CEO Ken Frazier said he
thought one of Trump's proposed healthcare reform policies -
allowing the import of cheaper drugs from other countries - will
not work. The U.S. pays more than any other country for
medicines, and current U.S. law forbids importation of drugs
from other countries that charge far less.
"I don't think it's going to be made possible," said
Frazier, during an interview on CNBC after an appearance at the
conference. "Every time we've tried to do that no FDA
commissioner has ever been willing to certify the safety of
those drugs."
