Allergan said to be exploring split into two businesses -Bloomberg

July 24 Botox-maker Allergan Plc is
exploring a breakup of the company into two businesses, eight
months after forming a multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical
company through a merger with Actavis Plc, Bloomberg reported on
Friday, citing sources.
Allergan's shares were up 3.8 percent in extended trading
after closing at $308.21 on Friday.
Bloomberg cited people familiar with matter as saying
Allergan aimed to keep its branded-drugs business and spin off
or sell parts or all of its generic business.
Allergan's branded-drugs business makes products such as
Botox and Alzheimer's drug Namenda, while its generics business
makes up about a third of the company's total revenue.
The discussions were still taking place and there is no
certainty that a spin-off or breakup will occur, sources told
Bloomberg.
Representatives for Allergan could not be reached
immediately for comment.
Actavis outbid Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc and activist investor William Ackman
in November to form a $121 billion pharmaceutical company with
Allergan.
