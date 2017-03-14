Allergan signs deal with Editas for gene-editing-based eye treatments

March 14 Allergan plc said on Tuesday it
would get exclusive access and the option to license up to five
of Editas Medicine Inc's experimental
gene-editing-based eye treatments under a research and
development deal between the two companies.
The five eye programs include Editas's lead drug, which is
currently in pre-clinical development, to treat a rare,
inherited eye disorder called Leber Congenital Amaurosis, the
two companies said in a joint statement.
Editas' gene-editing technology is called CRISPR and it is
expected to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases.
CRISPR works as a type of molecular scissors that can trim away
unwanted pieces of genetic material, and replace them with new
ones.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)