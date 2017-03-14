UPDATE 1-Allergan signs deal with Editas for gene-editing-based eye treatments

(Adds details, shares)
March 14 Allergan plc said on Tuesday it
would get exclusive access and the option to license up to five
of Editas Medicine Inc's experimental
gene-editing-based eye treatments under a research and
development deal between the two companies.
The five eye programs include Editas's lead drug, which is
currently in pre-clinical development, to treat a rare,
inherited eye disorder called Leber Congenital Amaurosis, the
two companies said in a joint statement.
Editas' gene-editing technology is called CRISPR and it is
expected to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases.
CRISPR works as a type of molecular scissors that can trim away
unwanted pieces of genetic material, and replace them with new
ones.
Last month, the Broad Institute, a biological and genomic
research center affiliated with MIT and Harvard, won a landmark
ruling to keep valuable patents on CRISPR.
Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Editas Medicine licenses
CRISPR-related intellectual property from the Broad Institute.
Allergan said it would pay Editas $90 million upfront
towards the development of the five candidate programs.
Editas had cash and cash equivalents of $185.3 million as of
Dec. 31. It spent nearly $27 million on research and development
in the latest quarter.
Editas' shares were up 7.6 percent at $26.80 in premarket
trading. Allergan's shares were off 0.7 percent at $239 in light
trading.
