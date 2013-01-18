FDA approves Botox to treat overactive bladder

Jan 18 U.S. health regulators approved Allergan Inc's blockbuster wrinkle smoother Botox to treat adults with overactive bladders who do not respond adequately to other therapies.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Botox can be injected into the bladder muscle, allowing the muscle to relax and improving bladder capacity.

The treatment can be repeated when the effect wears off, but with a gap of at least 12 weeks between treatments, the FDA said in a statement on its website. ()