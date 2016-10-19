FDA panel backs Allergan's drug for frequent nightly urination

Oct 19 The benefits associated with Allergan
Plc's experimental drug to treat frequent nightly
urination outweigh the risks for certain patients, an advisory
panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on
Wednesday.
The panel voted 14-4 to recommend that the drug, SER120, be
approved for certain patients with nocturia. The FDA is not
obliged to follow its advisory panel's recommendations but
typically does so.
The drug is a low-dose nasal version of desmopressin, a drug
used to treat a variety of conditions, including diabetes
insipidus, a rare disorder that causes an imbalance of water in
the body.
