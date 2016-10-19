UPDATE 1-FDA panel backs Allergan's drug for frequent nightly urination

(Adds details from panel meeting)
WASHINGTON Oct 19 The benefits associated with
Allergan Plc's experimental drug to treat frequent
nightly urination outweigh the risks for certain patients, an
advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
concluded on Wednesday.
The panel voted 14-4 to recommend that the drug, SER120, be
approved for certain patients with nocturia, defined as waking
to urinate two or more times a night.
The FDA is not obliged to follow its advisory panel's
recommendations, but typically does so.
SER120 is a low-dose nasal version of desmopressin, a drug
used to treat a variety of conditions, including diabetes
insipidus, a rare disorder that causes an imbalance of water in
the body.
Allergan is seeking approval to market the drug for frequent
nightly urination in general. The panel recommended the FDA
approve it for a narrower population of patients whose nocturia
is specifically caused by an increase in total urine volume, a
condition known as nocturnal polyuria.
The panel made its recommendation based on a subset of
patients in the clinical trial who seemed to fit the narrower
criteria though the company's clinical trial was not
specifically designed to test that population.
Some panelists described the drug's efficacy as modest, and
only at the higher dose studied, 1.5 micrograms. They also
expressed concern physicians may prescribe it indiscriminately,
increasing the risk of side effects, especially in the elderly.
Desmopressin carries the risk of hyponatremia, or abnormally
low sodium levels in the blood.
Allergan acquired exclusive rights to develop and sell the
drug in 2010 from privately held Serenity Pharmaceuticals.
