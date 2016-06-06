U.S. FDA approves Allergan's hypertension treatment

BRIEF-Amazon to open new Fulfillment Center in Maryland
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Allergan Plc's treatment for high blood pressure or hypertension, the company said on Monday.
The therapy, Byvalson, is a fixed-dose combination of two FDA-approved blood pressure lowering agents. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Australia says "credible new evidence" needed to restart search
TOKYO/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 Yahoo Japan, the country's biggest online auction site, is rebuffing calls to end online ivory trading despite Yahoo Inc CEO Marissa Mayer's misgivings over facilitating a business blamed for the illegal slaughter of African elephants.