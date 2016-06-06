版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 6日 星期一 19:40 BJT

U.S. FDA approves Allergan's hypertension treatment

June 6 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Allergan Plc's treatment for high blood pressure or hypertension, the company said on Monday.

The therapy, Byvalson, is a fixed-dose combination of two FDA-approved blood pressure lowering agents. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐