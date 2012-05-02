版本:
Allergan quarterly earnings rise

May 2 Allergan Inc on Wednesday said its quarterly earnings rose as sales of eye and skin care products and Botox increased.

First-quarter earnings were $230.3 million, or 74 cents per share, compared with $158.8 million, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

