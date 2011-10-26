UPDATE 3-Allergan Q3 sales disappoint, shares fall 3 pct

* Q3 EPS 92 cents, vs 90 cents forecast

* Q3 revs $1.31 bln, vs expected $1.33 bln

* Company slightly boosts 2011 profit view

* Shares fall 3.3 pct (Adds analyst comment, product sales, share decline)

Oct 26 Allergan Inc (AGN.N) reported higher quarterly earnings on demand for its medical devices, eye treatments and Botox to manage wrinkles and medical conditions, but overall sales were slightly below Wall Street forecasts.

The company's revenue miss was notable because Allergan usually beats Wall Street sales forecasts -- having done so in each of the prior four quarters. Its shares fell 3.3 percent in late morning trading on Wednesday.

Leerink Swann analyst Seamus Fernandez said overall, thecompany's results were largely in line with forecasts, but that some investors had "heightened expectations" and were likely selling company shares after recent gains.

Allergan said it earned $250 million, or 81 cents per share, in the third quarter. That compared with a loss of $671 million, or $2.21 per share, in the year-earlier period when Allergan took a big charge to settle federal allegations that it had improperly marketed Botox for a number of therapeutic uses.

Excluding special items, Allergan earned 92 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected 90 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $1.31 billion, a bit below Wall Street expectations of $1.33 billion. Revenue would have risen only 7.2 percent if not for the weaker dollar, which boosts the value of sales in overseas markets.

Botox, which recently won U.S. approval to treat migraine headaches and overactive bladder, posted sales of $397 million, a gain of 16 percent in the quarter. Sales of prescription eye medicines rose 7.5 percent to $612 million.

Breast-implant sales rose 11 percent to $83 million, while skin fillers -- which are injected under the skin to fill wrinkles -- jumped 29 percent to $88 million. But the company's Lap-Band device to treat obesity continued to struggle, with sales falling 16 percent to $50 million as surgeons chose other options.

Allergan slightly lifted its full-year 2011 profit forecast to between $3.62 and $3.64 per share. It had earlier predicted $3.59 to $3.63 per share.

The company's shares fell $2.92, or 3.3 percent, to $84.04 in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange trading. (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson, editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Maureen Bavdek)