UPDATE 1-Court rules in Allergan's favor on Lumigan patent

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept 9 Allergan Inc's (AGN.N) patent on its Lumigan drug is valid and was infringed by generic versions of the glaucoma treatment from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc (TEVA.TA) and Sandoz Inc, a federal judge ruled.

Lumigan has annual global sales of about $650 million, making it one of Allergan's biggest prescription eye medicines.

Barr Laboratories Inc, a unit of Teva, and Novartis NOVN.VX (NVS.N) unit Sandoz filed abbreviated new drug applications (ANDA) in 2009 to make a generic version of the drug. Allergan sued, claiming patent infringement.

Delaware District Court judge Sue Robinson ruled on Thursday that the generic drugmakers failed to prove Allergan's patents protecting Lumigan were invalid and found the generic forms infringed those patents. (Reporting by Tom Hals; additional reporting by Rans Pierson in New York; Editing by Derek Caney)