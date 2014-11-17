Allergan agrees to Actavis deal for $66 billion

BRIEF-Cutera announces preliminary financial results for Q1 2017 and planned management change
* Cutera announces preliminary financial results for first quarter of 2017 and planned management change
Nov 17 Allergan Inc agreed to be bought by Actavis Plc for $66 billion, more than $12 billion above the current value of a hostile bid by activist investor William Ackman and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc .
The offer values Allergan at $219 per share, compared with its Friday close of $198.65. Valeant's latest cash-and-stock offer is currently worth about $54 billion. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Additional reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Cutera announces preliminary financial results for first quarter of 2017 and planned management change
* SITO Mobile Ltd - Filed a preliminary consent revocation solicitation statement with SEC
* Q1 sales $74.6 million versus $69.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: