Allergan says has been approached by another party about a deal

Nov 3 Allergan Inc, which is fending off
an acquisition by Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc, said on
Monday that it had been approached by another party regarding a
potential transaction.
The company is Actavis Plc, a source familiar with
the situation said.
Allegan, which makes Botox, had said it was looking for
acquisitions but has not previously said it had been contacted
about a deal. It made the disclosure in a regulatory filing on
Monday.
Valeant and Pershing Square Capital Management made an
offer, now worth $55 billion, for Allergan at the end of April.
Pershing Square owns nearly a 10 percent stake in Allergan.
