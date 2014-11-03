UPDATE 3-Allergan says has been approached by another party about a deal

(Adds Actavis to lead, details, updates stock prices)
By Caroline Humer and Nadia Damouni
Nov 3 Botox maker Allergan Inc, fighting
a hostile takeover bid by Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc,
said on Monday it was approached about a potential transaction
by another party, identified as Actavis Plc by a source
familiar with the situation.
Valeant and Pershing Square Capital Management, which owns
nearly a 10 percent stake in Allergan, made an offer that is now
worth $55 billion for Allergan.
Allergan has been fighting a six-month-old takeover battle
with Valeant and is trying to convince investors that Valeant's
plan for cost-cutting is too extreme.
Reuters reported in early October that Actavis, which had
already reached out to Allergan once in the prior months, was
planning a second approach to the company with an offer worth
more than $200 per share.
Last week during a conference call with analysts, Allergan
Chief Executive Officer David Pyott was asked if the company had
received an offer from another party besides Valeant. He
responded that he could not comment on "any particular market
rumor."
It was not clear if Allergan's disclosure on Monday referred
to a new approach or to one of the older overtures.
Valeant, whose cash-and-stock offer is worth about $182 per
share, recently said it was prepared to raise its offer so that
it would be worth around $200 per share.
Activist investor William Ackman, who runs Pershing Square,
spearheaded calling a vote on new board members at a special
meeting of Allergan shareholders. The meeting will be held Dec.
18.
Allergan, which has sued Valeant and Ackman claiming insider
trading, is waiting to decide on the Actavis approach to see if
a California judge will issue a temporary injunction to exclude
Ackman from voting at the meeting, a second source familiar with
the situation said.
If the ruling goes against Allergan, that could push the
company to the table with Actavis, the source said. A hearing on
the issue was held last Tuesday and a ruling was expected any
day.
Separately, Allergan confirmed that business development
head David Lawrence had left the company recently. His departure
followed that of Allergan's top financial executive, who left
this summer for family reasons.
"David Lawrence made the decision to retire from Allergan in
the beginning of September to commit more time to his health and
family," an Allergan spokesman said in a statement.
The spokesman declined to comment on emails written by
Lawrence and disclosed as part of the insider trading lawsuit in
which he described being "paddled" by the company's top
executive for suggesting it tone down a presentation called
"Valeant is Vile."
Allergan shares rose $2.58, or 1.4 percent, to $192.64,
about 6 percent above Valeant's offer price, while Actavis
gained $4.74, or 2 percent, to $247.48. Valeant added 0.3
percent to $133.37 in New York Stock Exchange trading.
