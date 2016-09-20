REFILE-DEALTALK-Allergan pays top dollar for 'stepping stones' from neurology to dermatology

(Refiled to remove extraneous word from the headline)
By Carl O'Donnell
Sept 20 Allergan Plc CEO Brent Saunders
calls them "stepping stones" - small, bolt-on acquisitions, as
opposed to the mega-deals common in the drug industry. And
they're expected to boost dealmaking in sectors ranging from
neurology to skin care.
Allergan's agreement on Tuesday to acquire liver drug
developer Tobira Therapeutics Inc for $1.7 billion may
seem trivial compared to the proposed $160 billion deal Allergan
crafted last year to sell itself to Pfizer Inc.
But that deal was torpedoed in April by the U.S. Treasury's
latest curbs on tax inversions. Now the company, domiciled in
Ireland, is taking a new tack, preparing to spend a war chest of
more than $20 billion on stepping-stone deals.
The small deals are aimed at filling gaps in its core
therapeutic areas, which range from the central nervous system
and gastrointestinal diseases, to dermatology and eye care.
Allergan has added four other small companies to its
portfolio this year, three of which sold for less than $100
million upfront, plus performance payments. Two, ForSight Vision
and Retrosense Therapeutics, treat eye disorders. The others,
Topokine Therapeutics and Vitae Pharmaceuticals Inc.,
focus on dermatology.
Allergan agreed to acquire Vitae last week for $639 million.
The fact that Allergan is paying top dollar for some of
these companies - including a nearly 600 percent premium for
Tobira, excluding performance payments - has investors and
dealmakers speculating about the company's next stepping stone.
Logical acquisition targets for Allergan would include
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a maker of treatments for
Parkinson's disease; Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, a
developer of psychiatric medications; Neurocrine Biosciences Inc
, which focuses on neurology and women's health; and
Dermira Inc, a dermatology company, according to
investment bankers and industry investors.
In an interview with Reuters, Saunders declined to comment
on any specific companies that Allergan may want to acquire
next. But he said that stepping stones will play a key role in
helping the company continue to meet its ambitious annual
revenue growth target of 10 percent for years to come.
"I needed to do big deals to get where we are, but the
strategic vision was always to get to a point where we could use
stepping stones," Saunders said.
Allergan has relied heavily on M&A because it views
inventing its own drugs in-house as too risky. Saunders, 46, has
attempted or executed mergers and acquisitions totaling more
than $300 billion in the last three years.
Allergan now has the money to embark on a major acquisition
spree thanks to the sale of its generic drug portfolio to Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Allergan received $33.4
billion in cash and $5.1 billion in Teva stock last month as a
result of that deal.
While Allergan has pledged to spend some of those dollars on
share buybacks, it will still have cash reserves of more than
$20 billion it can spend on deals.
Allergan wants to build out its central nervous system
franchise, which is one of the largest in the industry and
treats diseases including Alzheimer's, depression, migraines and
schizophrenia, Saunders said.
He added that he would like to branch out into other types
of neurological treatments, including multiple sclerosis,
attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and Parkinson's
disease.
One of Allergan's successful endeavors in the central
nervous system space, its Namenda Alzheimer's franchise, took a
hit over the past year after one of its key drugs, Namenda IR,
lost patent protection. Namenda IR generated more than $500
million in 2015.
Allergan is hoping that a ramp-up of its newly
commercialized anti-psychotic drug, Vraylar, can help offset
that decline.
BOTOX AS A GATEWAY DRUG
Saunders said he also is optimistic about opportunities in
dermatology and eye care, adding that he would be open to a
medium-sized deal to build out its opthalmic products.
In dermatology, Allergan has the world's biggest franchise
by sales, largely due to its flagship drug, Botox, for
wrinkle-smoothing.
Last year, in a stepping-stone aquisition, Allergan bought a
publicly traded dermatology company called Kythera for $2.1
billion, and it has been ramping up sales of its key drug,
Kybella, which treats double chins.
"There's definitely potential for more deals like that in
dermatology," said Randall Stanicky, an analyst at RBC Capital
Markets. "Botox is a gateway product into the entire world of
aesthetics."
In the interview, Saunders left open the possibility of a
transformative acquisition or merger for Allergan, which has a
market capitalization of $95 billion.
He said a company with a cutting-edge treatment that
reversed Alzheimer's was an example of the type of big deal
Allergan would consider making.
Biogen Inc and Eli Lilly and Co both have
late stage drugs that promise to reverse the effects of the
degenerative neurological disease. Biogen and Eli Lilly have
market capitalizations of $65 billion and $86 billion,
respectively.
Reuters reported in August that Allergan had held informal
conversations with some members of Biogen's board before
deciding against any acquisition offer.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Greg
Roumeliotis and Brian Thevenot)