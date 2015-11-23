Clinton bashes Pfizer-Allergan deal, to propose anti-inversion steps

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
WASHINGTON Nov 23 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday bashed Pfizer Inc's deal to buy Allergan PLC, saying she would propose steps to prevent tax inversions and calling on regulators to take tougher action.
"We cannot delay in cracking down on inversions that erode our tax base," Clinton, the party's frontrunner for the November 2016 election, said in a statement. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.