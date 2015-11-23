Clinton bashes Pfizer-Allergan deal, to propose anti-inversion steps

WASHINGTON Nov 23 U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Monday bashed Pfizer Inc's deal to buy Allergan PLC, saying she would propose steps to prevent tax inversions and calling on regulators to take tougher action.

"We cannot delay in cracking down on inversions that erode our tax base," Clinton, the party's frontrunner for the November 2016 election, said in a statement. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)