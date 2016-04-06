Democratic White House hopefuls cheer end of Pfizer, Allergan deal

BRIEF-Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering
* Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering
April 6 Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders on Wednesday cheered the end of U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc's $160 billion merger with Ireland-based Allergan Plc.
"Glad to hear Pfizer is calling off the merger. We need to close the loopholes that let corporations escape paying their taxes," Clinton said on Twitter.
Sanders said on the social media site that he applauded President Barack Obama for new rules aimed at curbing so-called inversion deals, which Pfizer said led it to scrap the deal. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering
(ADDS tables) By Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American sovereigns - Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the Dominican Republic - announced new international bond sales on Wednesday. The largest issue is likely to come from Argentina, which has announced five and 10-year tranches for its first international bond sale of the year. Argentina, Colombia and the Domincan Republic are offering US dollar deals, while Chile announced a Euroclearable p
* ServiceMaster announces CFO transition; reaffirms 2016 full-year guidance