Germany's Schaeuble says need to ensure tax base doesn't erode

* Qualcomm Inc - CEO Steve Mollenkopf's 2016 total compensation $11.1 million versus $10.4 million in 2015 - SEC filing
BERLIN Nov 24 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the global community needs to ensure that its tax base does not erode due to corporate tax loopholes, pointing to Pfizer's $160 billion deal to buy Botox maker Allergan .
"It shows how important it is (...) that we ensure that our tax basis doesn't erode," Schaeuble said in a speech to the German lower house of parliament on Tuesday.
On Monday, Pfizer said it would buy Allergan and shift its headquarters to Ireland to slash its tax bill, drawing criticism from U.S. politicians.
(Reporting by Noah Barkin; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Madeline Chambers)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Western Union Co, the world's biggest money-transfer company, agreed to pay $586 million and admitted to turning a blind eye as criminals used its service for money laundering and fraud, U.S. authorities said on Thursday.
* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc says to sell 8.2 million shares of common stock of company, at a price to public of US$1.225 per share