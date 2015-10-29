版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 29日 星期四 08:46 BJT

Pfizer, Allergan considering a combination - CNBC citing Dow Jones

Oct 28 Pfizer Inc and Allergan Plc are considering a combination, CNBC tweeted on Wednesday, citing Dow Jones.

Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the report.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐