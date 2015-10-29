UPDATE 5-Pfizer said to be in talks with Allergan to forge $330 bln drugs giant

* Drug companies have held early talks, WSJ and FT say
* Merger would create world's biggest healthcare group
* Pfizer and Allergan decline to comment
(Adds Pfizer no comment, further analyst reaction, GSK/Shire
share price falls)
By Natalie Grover and Christian Plumb
Oct 28 Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc
has held early talks with Botox-maker Allergan Plc to
discuss what could be the biggest takeover deal this year, the
Wall Street Journal and Financial Times reported.
The healthcare sector has seen an unprecedented wave of
deals since early 2014, from large drugmakers buying up smaller
rivals, to consolidation among makers of generic medicines and
tie-ups between insurers.
A bid for Allergan, which has a market value of $113
billion, would be Pfizer's second recent attempt to acquire a
big rival, following its unsuccessful courtship last year of
Anglo-Swedish pharmaceuticals group AstraZeneca Plc.
Combining Allergan and Pfizer, which is worth $219 billion,
would create the world's largest healthcare group with a market
value of around $330 billion, ahead of Johnson & Johnson
on $278 billion.
A Pfizer spokesman said it "does not comment on market
rumour and speculation". Allergan also declined to comment.
The potential for lowering Pfizer's tax bill by switching
its headquarters from the United States to the United Kingdom
was touted by Chief Executive Officer Ian Read as a key reason
for the proposed AstraZeneca deal.
A takeover of Allergan could offer similar advantages given
that the Botox-maker is based in lower-tax Dublin. A U.S.
attempt to crack down on such tax avoidance deals led to the
collapse of AbbVie Inc's bid to buy Shire Plc,
but it is unclear whether those rule changes would preclude
potential tax advantages from a Pfizer-Allergan deal.
"When you're the size of Pfizer, an acquisition like this
may be the only choice you have in order to be able to move the
needle for sequential growth...so the question now becomes, if
not this, what, and if not now, when?" said WBB Securities'
analyst Stephen Brozak.
Pfizer, the largest U.S. drugmaker, has also been suggested
as a possible acquirer of GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Shire,
and shares in these two companies fell 1.5 and 1.8 percent on
Thursday morning in London.
REVENUE BOOST
Allergan would give Pfizer, whose revenues are expected to
slide 3.3 percent this year, a boost in top-line growth. The
Botox-maker's revenue is seen increasing 39 percent this year,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.
Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said Allergan was a good fit
and Pfizer might feel now was the right time to do a deal, given
a recent market correction that has made Allergan look cheap.
The merger talks are in early stages, and may not yield an
agreement, while other details are unclear, the Wall Street
Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1XA0qdo)
The Financial Times, which reported the talks later,
described the talks as preliminary. Reuters was not immediately
able to confirm the reports.
Allergan became the third-largest generic drugmaker in the
United States after combining with Actavis in March.
Its chief executive, Brent Saunders, has been eager to do
deals, having first orchestrated the sale of Forest Laboratories
Inc, where he was initially CEO, to Actavis, then using the
latter to seal the $66 billion purchase of Allergan.
Following the Actavis tie-up, Allergan sold its generic
drugs business to Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
in July for $40.5 billion in cash and stock. And
Saunders said after that he hoped to use those proceeds to do
another large, "transformational" merger.
In its first full quarter after the Actavis deal, Allergan
reported second-quarter revenue of $5.76 billion, led by $632
million in sales of wrinkle blocker Botox. Other top-selling
drugs include dry eye treatment Restasis and Alzheimer's drug
Namenda.
Pfizer recently reported third-quarter revenue of $12.1
billion, including $1.58 billion for its Prevnar pneumococcal
vaccines and $947 million for pain drug Lyrica.
While Pfizer wanted to buy AstraZeneca in part to boost
Pfizer's pipeline of cancer drugs, a deal with Allergan would
involve dermatology drugs and generics.
