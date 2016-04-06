Pfizer, Allergan to mutually terminate merger on Wednesday morning - CNBC

April 5 Drugmakers Pfizer Inc and Allergan Plc will mutually terminate their merger tomorrow morning, CNBC tweeted, citing sources.

Earlier in the day Reuters cited sources saying that Pfizer was leaning towards abandoning its $160 billion agreement to buy Allergan in light of the U.S. Treasury's new measures to curb such tax-evading deals. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)