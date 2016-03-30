Pfizer, Allergan get request for additional information from FTC

March 30 Pfizer Inc and Allergan Plc
said they have received a request for additional
information from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission with respect
to their merger.
The FTC's request for information extends the waiting period
required under antitrust rules to 30 days, after the companies
have provided the information.
The companies said the request was anticipated as part of
the regulatory process and they were working with the FTC in
connection with the review.
The companies continue to expect the deal to close in the
second half of 2016.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)