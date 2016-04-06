Pfizer and Allergan scrap $160 bln "inversion" deal

US STOCKS-Dow on track for fourth straight day of losses
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
April 6 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Ireland-based Allergan Plc formally announced that they were scrapping their $160 billion merger, marking a big win for President Barack Obama who has been pushing to curb tax-slashing "inversion" deals.
The announcement followed the unveiling of new U.S. Treasury rules on Monday aimed at curbing such deals. The merger would have allowed New York-based Pfizer to cut its tax bill by redomiciling to Ireland, where tax rates are lower.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that the deal would be terminated.
Pfizer said on Wednesday it had agreed to pay Allergan $150 million for reimbursement of expenses associated with the deal.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Target drops after disappointing holiday sales, forecast cut
BERLIN, Jan 18 German industry expects the United States to remain its most important export destination this year despite protectionist threats from President-elect Donald Trump, Germany's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) said on Wednesday.
* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $14 MILLION VERSUS $12.2 MILLION LAST YEAR Source text (http://bit.ly/2k4dpcT) Further company coverage: