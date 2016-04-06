UPDATE 3-Pfizer, Allergan scrap $160 bln deal after U.S. tax rule change

(Adds Breakingviews, Factbox, Graphic links; updates share
prices)
By Caroline Humer and Ankur Banerjee
April 6 U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and
Ireland-based Allergan Plc walked away from their $160
billion merger on Wednesday, a major win for President Barack
Obama, who has been pushing to curb deals in which companies
move overseas to cut taxes.
Pfizer said the decision was driven by new U.S. Treasury
rules aimed at such deals, called inversions. The merger would
have allowed New York-based Pfizer to cut its tax bill by an
estimated $1 billion annually by domiciling in Ireland, where
tax rates are lower.
While the new Treasury rules did not name Pfizer and
Allergan, one of the provisions targeted a specific feature of
their merger - Allergan's history as a major acquirer of other
companies.
Allergan Chief Executive Brent Saunders said on CNBC
television that the new Treasury rule would not stop the company
from doing other stock-based acquisitions as soon as this fall.
The new Treasury rule takes into account the past three years of
a company's deals.
"It really looked like they did a very fine job at
constructing a temporary rule to stop this deal and obviously it
was successful," Saunders said.
Saunders said that he would stay to run the standalone
company with a focus on both deals and research and development.
Allergan will also move ahead with plans for its $40.5 billion
sale of its generic drug business to Israel's Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries. It expects the transaction
to close by June.
With the deal behind it, Pfizer said it would decide this
year about whether to split off its hundreds of generic
medicines into a separate business. It had put off making that
decision until 2019 after announcing its deal with Allergan last
November.
Pfizer will pay Allergan $150 million to reimburse expenses
from its deal.
Shares of Allergan, which fell 15 percent on Tuesday, were
up 3.3 percent at $244.38 at mid-afternoon. Pfizer rose 4.7
percent to $32.84.
Pfizer has new products coming and plenty of money that it
could put to work with acquisitions, though not on the scale of
Allergan, said Les Funtleyder, healthcare portfolio manager at E
Squared Asset Management in New York, which holds Pfizer shares.
It is not clear that Pfizer should definitely split into two, he
said.
"It is true that these larger companies are a little
unwieldy to manage," Funtleyder said, "but there are plenty of
strategies to keep them together and increase shareholder
value."
The decision to call off the deal came in part because
Pfizer was concerned that any tweaks to salvage its deal with
Allergan might have provoked new rules by the Treasury, a source
familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday.
Obama on Tuesday called global tax avoidance a "huge
problem" and urged Congress to take action to stop U.S.
companies from deals that allow it.
U.S. inversion rules have unraveled other mergers. U.S.
drugmaker AbbVie Inc abandoned its $55 billion takeover
of Ireland-domiciled peer Shire Plc in 2014 after the
Obama administration cracked down on inversions. AbbVie had to
pay Shire a $1.6 billion break-up fee.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Ankur Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Nick Zieminski)