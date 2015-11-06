Pfizer-Allergan deal would set up US company for a split

Nov 6 A Pfizer Inc merger with
Ireland-based Allergan, in addition to providing tax
benefits, would bolster the U.S. drugmaker's growth prospects
should it decide to sell or spin off its portfolio of products
that have gone off patent.
Many Wall Street analysts believe Pfizer will decide to
split late next year, after compiling three years of financial
data treating its "established products" division, which sells
generic medicines, and its "innovative" patent-protected
medicines unit, as if they were separate companies.
Such a split would dramatically boost the company's
profitability, because in-patents drugs command much higher
prices that rise every year, as opposed to off-patent medicines,
that become commoditized and their prices decline.
"This would be the creation of two companies really, not one
huge $350 billion Pfizer," Andy Summers, co-portfolio manager at
Janus Capital Group, said of the likely Pfizer split post
merger. Janus is the 11th largest Allergan shareholder with
about 6.5 million shares, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Pfizer's $15 billion purchase earlier this year of hospital
products maker Hospira, which sells generic injectable drugs and
is developing biosimilar versions of top-selling biotech
medicines, was widely seen as a move to make the established
products business more attractive ahead of a sale.
A combination with Allergan would add lucrative product
lines to Pfizer's core innovative business, including aesthetics
such as anti-wrinkle treatment Botox and facial fillers, and
opthalmology and neurology brands.
At a business review on Wednesday, Allergan highlighted some
of its more promising new medicines, including Viberzi for
irritable bowel syndrome, which the company believes will be a
$1 billion drug.
Allergan could also contribute somewhat to established
products as well, notably the Alzheimer's treatment Namenda,
which was not included in the $40.5 billion agreement to sell
Allergan's huge portfolio of generic drugs to Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries. The deal is expected to close early
next year.
Oliver Pursche, chief executive of Bruderman Asset
Management, which holds Pfizer shares in client portfolios, said
a combination with Allergan "certainly gives Pfizer more
flexibility in terms of how it wants to execute that strategy"
of splitting the company.
"It makes it more of a growth company."
VACCINES A GROWTH DRIVER
Pfizer has annual sales of about $48 billion, with about $27
billion from patent-protected drugs, vaccines and consumer
products. It gets about $21 billion from the established
products, which consist of older medicines that now face
competition from cheap generics, including the cholesterol
fighter Lipitor, once the world's top-selling prescription
medicine.
Allergan, which was created in its current form in March
following its merger with Actavis, expects revenue of more than
$8 billion in the second half of 2015, not including the generic
drugs it is selling to Teva.
"All of Brent's growth areas at Allergan would stay at the
growth company," said Janus's Summers, referring to Allergan CEO
Brent Saunders.
Revenue from Pfizer's established products fell 9 percent in
2014, creating a drag on overall growth. That has only worsened
this year with the impact of the strong dollar on overseas
sales. The unit's sales were down 16 percent in the third
quarter.
In contrast, businesses Pfizer would keep were up 13 percent
for the quarter, with vaccines the biggest growth driver led by
its current top seller, Prevnar 13, used to prevent pneumonia.
Pfizer's new breast cancer drug Ibrance will also be a big
driver of future growth, with some analysts forecasting eventual
annual sales in excess of $5 billion.
With its huge name recognition, Botox would be a crown jewel
addition to the innovative drug lineup, which includes Viagra
and nerve pain treatment Lyrica.
Botox has about $2.4 billion a year in sales, much of it a
cash business that does not require reimbursements from payers.
It also has approvals for medical uses, such as for overactive
bladder and chronic migraine.
Allergan on Wednesday said the drug has a lot of room to
grow, as it undergoes tests for a dozen new uses, including as a
treatment for atrial fibrillation, a potentially dangerous
irregular heart rhythm.
"Botox is a growing market, so that is a benefit," Pursche
said.
Allergan currently has some 30,000 employees, but it is too
early to know how many would lose their jobs if the deal goes
through.
(Additional reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by
Greg Roumeliotis and Ken Wills)