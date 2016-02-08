UPDATE 1-Pfizer unveils management line up for combined company

(Adds details)
Feb 8 Pfizer Inc, which agreed to buy
Allergan Plc for $160 billion last year, unveiled its
management line up for the combined company, once the deal
closes in the second half of 2016.
Pfizer agreed in November to buy Botox-maker Allergan in a
deal meant to slash Pfizer's tax rate as the tax-inversion deal
would shift its headquarters to Dublin.
Pfizer said on Monday it will create a new operating unit to
house its consumer healthcare and Allergan's opthalmology and
Botox units after the deal closes.
Bill Meury, executive vice president and president branded
pharma at Allergan, will become group president of the new unit,
global specialty and consumer brands.
Pfizer said it will continue to manage the combined
company's commercial operations through two units: an innovative
products business and an established products business.
The innovative products business will be include the global
innovative pharmaceutical and the global specialty and consumer
brands unit.
Geno Germano, group president of Pfizer's global innovative
pharma business will be leaving the company, the company said.
Pfizer said last year that Ian Read, Pfizer CEO will become
the combined company's chief executive, while Allergan CEO Brent
Saunders will become the chief operating officer.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Shounak Dasgupta)