U.S. Republican Trump calls Pfizer deal to move tax base overseas 'disgusting'

Nov 23 U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Monday it was "disgusting" that Pfizer Inc will move its tax base overseas as part a deal to buy Allergan Plc.

"The fact that Pfizer is leaving our country with a tremendous loss of jobs is disgusting," Trump said in a statement. Pfizer has said the $160 billion deal will increase its presence in the United States. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

