BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
WASHINGTON Nov 23 The White House declined to comment on Pfizer's acquisition of Allergan, the biggest-ever tax inversion deal, but said Congress should take legislative action to prevent deals where companies lower their taxes by reincorporating overseas.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest on Monday told reporters the Treasury Department has tried to discourage tax inversions with a series of administrative actions, and said the pace of deals has slowed because of those actions. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Julia Edwards and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.