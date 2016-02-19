Teva offers EU concessions over Allergan generics deal - EU

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil real strengthens as central bank increases intervention

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Jan 19 The Brazilian real strengthened on Thursday after the central bank increased market intervention to support the currency. The central bank sold $750 million worth of traditional currency swaps, which function like dollar sales to investors for future delivery. If it maintains that pace, the central bank will fully roll over the $6.4 billion worth of swaps maturing in February. Had it stuck to the $600 million sales it conducted o