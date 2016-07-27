UPDATE 2-Teva, Allergan win U.S. antitrust approval for generics deal

(Adds Teva comment, industry background)
WASHINGTON, July 27 Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd won U.S. antitrust approval to purchase
Allergan Plc's generics business, after agreeing to
divest 79 generic drugs to rival firms, the Federal Trade
Commission said on Wednesday.
The $40.5 billion deal, which was announced in July 2015,
solidifies Teva's position as the world's No. 1 maker of
generics while freeing Allergan to focus on branded drugs.
Teva will sell rights and assets related to the 79
pharmaceutical products to 11 rival firms, marking the largest
ever drug divestiture order in an FTC pharmaceutical merger
case, the commission said in a statement.
Generics, drugs on which patents have expired and typically
a source of healthcare savings, have made headlines over the
past year as some drugmakers sharply raised prices on
medications with few competitors.
"Millions of Americans rely daily on generic drugs to treat
a wide range of illnesses," Debbie Feinstein, director of the
FTC's Bureau of Competition, said in the statement.
"The FTC's settlement safeguards the competitive
availability of these medications for patients across the
country who depend on them," she added.
Products being sold include anesthetics, antibiotics,
weight-loss drugs, oral contraceptives and treatments for a wide
variety of diseases and conditions, the statement said.
The acquirers of the divested drugs are Mayne Pharma Group
Ltd, Impax Laboratories Inc, Dr. Reddy's
Laboratories Ltd, Sagent Pharmaceuticals Inc,
Cipla Ltd , Zydus Worldwide, Mikah Pharma, Perrigo
Pharma International, Aurobindo Pharma,
Prasco LLC and 3M Co, according to the FTC.
There has been an unprecedented wave of deals in the
healthcare sector since early 2014, from large drugmakers buying
up smaller rivals, to consolidation among makers of generic
medicines and tie-ups between insurers.
Teva, which expects to close the transaction next week, said
the combined company will have about 338 product registrations
pending U.S. regulatory approval and will hold the leading
position as the initial market entrant for around 115 pending
U.S. generic drug applications.
Chief Executive Erez Vigodam said in a statement that the
deal will generate $1.4 billion in operational and tax savings
by the end of 2019 and raise adjusted earnings by 14 percent
next year.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh in Washington and Deena Beasley in Los
Angeles; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)