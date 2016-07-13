CORRECTED-Allergan extends Teva deal deadline

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say company is extending the deadline to close the deal, not the closing date)

July 13 Allergan Plc said it extended the deadline to close a deal to sell its generic business to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by three months to October.

Israel's Teva and Allergan also agreed to reduce the cash consideration to be paid by $221 million and added Actonel and Carafate to the list of excluded products, Allergan said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. (bit.ly/29CODwS)

Reuters had reported in May that Teva was finalizing as much as $2 billion in asset sale agreements to win U.S. antitrust clearance for its $40.5 billion acquisition of Allergan's generic drug portfolio. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru)