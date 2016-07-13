CORRECTED-Allergan extends Teva deal deadline

BRIEF-Baidu appoints Qi Lu as group president and COO
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say company is extending the deadline to close the deal, not the closing date)
July 13 Allergan Plc said it extended the deadline to close a deal to sell its generic business to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd by three months to October.
Israel's Teva and Allergan also agreed to reduce the cash consideration to be paid by $221 million and added Actonel and Carafate to the list of excluded products, Allergan said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. (bit.ly/29CODwS)
Reuters had reported in May that Teva was finalizing as much as $2 billion in asset sale agreements to win U.S. antitrust clearance for its $40.5 billion acquisition of Allergan's generic drug portfolio. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru)
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer
LONDON, Jan 16 The gloves have just come off in the simmering dispute between the United States and China about that country's rising exports of aluminium.
Jan 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.