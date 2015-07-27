UPDATE 2-Teva to buy Allergan generic drug business for $40.5 bln

(Releads with details from Teva's statement on Allergan deal)
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, July 27 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
has agreed to buy Allergan Plc's generic drugs
business for $40.5 billion in a deal that will turn Teva into
one of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies.
The acquisition should help Israel-based Teva, already the
world's largest generic drugmaker, boost growth at a time its
top drug, multiple sclerosis treatment Coxaprone, is facing
competition.
Allergan's generic business is generally seen as a better
fit than Teva's previous target Mylan because it will improve
Teva's distribution channels and because Allergan is strong in
so-called biosimilar drugs.
Teva's shares jumped 10.6 percent in Tel Aviv after the deal
was announced.
Teva will pay $33.75 billion in cash and shares of
Teva valued at $6.75 billion, representing a 10 percent stake in
the Israel-based company, Teva said in a statement.
At the same time, Teva dropped its $40 billion bid for
Mylan, which hit a snag when a Dutch foundation linked to Mylan
bought temporary control of half the company in an attempt to
block the takeover.
This could raise the likelihood that Mylan will succeed in
its bid for Perrigo Co.
Teva's deal with Allergan was unanimously approved by the
boards of both companies and is expected to close in the first
quarter of 2016.
Teva Chief Executive Erez Vigodman said the combined
companies will have proforma revenue of $26 billion and earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $9.5
billion in 2016.
"Our respective portfolios of generic medicines and
applications are highly complementary, providing Teva with high
quality growth and earnings visibility, and the scale and
resources to expand upon our specialty capabilities," he said.
"This acquisition reinforces our strategy, accelerates
growth and diversifies revenues both by product and
geographically, supporting our new business model."
Teva said it believes the acquisition will be significantly
accretive to adjusted earnings per share, including double-digit
accretion in 2016 and more than 20 percent accretion in year two
and year three following the close of the deal.
It expects cost synergies and tax savings of $1.4 billion
annually by the third anniversary, from efficiencies in
operations, manufacturing, and sales and marketing.
It also expects the acquisition to generate free cash flow
of $6.5 billion in 2016 and increased free cash flow in
subsequent years. This means it will be able to pursue future
acquisitions to expand Teva's portfolio in both specialty
pharmaceuticals and generics.
