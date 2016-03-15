Teva Pharm sees close of $40.5 bln Allergan generics deal by June

TEL AVIV, March 15 Israel-based Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries said on Tuesday it now
expects its $40.5 billion acquisition of the generic drug
activities of Allergan to be completed by June.
Teva, the world's biggest generic drugmaker,
previously expected the deal would close by the end of the first
quarter with the potential for it to be slightly delayed into
April.
While significant progress has been made, "Teva now
anticipates that completing the acquisition could take as long
as June 2016, based upon its current estimate of the timing to
obtain clearance from the United States Federal Trade
Commission," it said in a statement.
Teva said it continues to work closely with the FTC to
obtain U.S. regulatory approval. Last week it received
regulatory approval from the European Commission for its
acquisition, subject to certain divestitures.
