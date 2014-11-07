Ackman to Allergan board: Valeant can pay more for company

BOSTON Nov 7 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc can pay "substantially" more for
Allergan Inc and should get a fair shot at buying it,
William Ackman, the Botox maker's biggest shareholder, said on
Friday.
Ackman said this in a letter to Allergan's board the day
after the company said it was discussing a merger with another
company, widely reported to be Actavis, to fend off
hostile bidder Valeant.
Ackman, whose hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management
owns nearly 10 percent of Allergan, asked the board to see which
suitor comes up with the best offer.
He urged the board to run an auction "where neither party is
the favored bidder, and both are encouraged to offer maximum
value - before any obligation to pay a breakup fee is incurred."
Valeant shares fell nearly 1 percent in early trading on
Friday amid talk that the company's proposed plan to buy
Allergan might collapse. Allergan stock was down 1.6 percent.
Valeant and Ackman shocked Wall Street in April when they
said they were working on a takeover deal that Allergan has
steadfastly rebuffed as it tries to find another merger partner.
Neither Allergan nor Valeant had any immediate comment on
Ackman's letter.
Ackman wants to replace most of the board next month at a
special shareholder meeting and has written to the directors
before, telling them to take their fiduciary duties more
seriously.
