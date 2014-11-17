Valeant says can't justify matching Actavis bid for Allergan

Nov 17 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson said on Monday that the company can't justify matching Actavis Plc's $219 per share bid for Allergan Inc.

Allergan agreed to be bought by Actavis for $66 billion, more than $12 billion above the current value of a hostile bid by activist investor William Ackman and Valeant. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Bernadette Baum)