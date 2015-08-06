Allergan CEO says better to leave discoveries to others

Aug 6 Allergan, which is selling its generics business to focus on branded drugs and aesthetics products, aims to acquire or license products that have already shown promise in studies, and leave the riskier discovery process to small biotechs and academic researchers.

"The best way for us to participate in discovery is investing in a more 'virtual' sense, than actually building and running our own labs," company Chief Executive Brent Saunders said in an interview after Allergan reported second-quarter results on Thursday.

Dublin-based drugmaker Actavis in March acquired Allergan, best known for its Botox anti-wrinkle treatment and eye medicines, and took the Allergan name.

Last week, in another major reshaping, Allergan agreed to sell its generics to Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries for $40.5 billion. That would leave Allergan with an array of prescription drugs and aesthetics products with far higher profit margins than generics.

Saunders said discovery research, where researchers test ideas and compounds in test tubes and animals, typically eats up about 30 percent of pharmaceutical company research budgets, although only about one of every 20 such products that enters human trials succeeds and is approved.

"Discovery is where the industry has its lowest return on investment," he said, "and not a good (use) of Allergan's research dollars."

Instead, he said Allergan will acquire products from companies that have already done the research spadework, and then itself develop the medicines and submit them for regulatory approvals.

"The quality of the science and leadership in these smaller biotechs has improved vastly over the last few years and there is a whole ecosystem of discovery that we can tap into via partnerships, collaborations and mergers and acquisitions," Saunders said.

Allergan has almost 1,400 scientists at its research sites in California and in New Jersey, following about 200 layoffs since the Actavis/Allergan merger.

There is no shame in them harnessing the ideas and inventions of others, he said, pointing out that Gilead Sciences Inc and Celgene Corp have spun life-saving drugs and commercial riches from the same formula - Gilead in its treatments for hepatitis C and Celgene from its oncology drugs.

"They are often admired as some of the most innovative and forward-looking biotech companies, and they deploy the same model we do."

