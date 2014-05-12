CORRECTED-Allergan rejects Valeant Pharma's takeover bid

European shares firm as earnings, M&A back in play
LONDON, April 25 Deal-making and earnings underpinned European stock markets on Tuesday as focus shifted back to fundamentals and away from politics, for now.
(Corrects date in paragraph 2 to April 22 from Aug. 22)
May 12 U.S. medical firm Allergan Inc rejected the unsolicited takeover offer from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , saying it substantially undervalued the company.
Canada's Valeant said on April 22 that it and activist investor Bill Ackman made an unsolicited $47 billion bid to buy Allergan.
Allergan, which makes the popular anti-wrinkle treatment Botox, also said on Monday it expected to increase its earnings per share by 20-25 percent and continue to generate double digit revenue growth in 2015. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
April 25 Canada's Teck Resources Ltd , North America's largest producer of steelmaking coal, reported a surge in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, lifted by significantly higher prices for the commodity, and increased prices of zinc and copper.
SYDNEY, April 25 Copper reversed early losses in Asia on Tuesday to trade higher on the back of strong regional equities markets that broadened investor appeal for cyclical assets such as industrial commodities.