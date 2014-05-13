Valeant says plans to "improve" offer for Allergan

May 13 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said it planned to "improve" its $47 billion takeover
offer for drugmaker Allergan Inc, a day after the U.S.
company rejected the bid.
Canada's Valeant said it remained committed to getting the
deal done but would remain "financially disciplined."
Allergan, which makes the popular anti-wrinkle treatment
Botox, said on Monday that Valeant's business model was
unsustainable and the offer was too risky because of uncertainty
about the company's long-term growth.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)