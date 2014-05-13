UPDATE 3-Valeant to sweeten Allergan bid, Ackman turns up heat

(Recasts with Pershing Square calling non-binding shareholder
vote)
By Rod Nickel and Caroline Humer
May 13 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said on Tuesday it will sweeten its unsolicited $47
billion offer for drugmaker Allergan Inc, and activist
shareholder Pershing Square Capital Management said it would ask
for a non-binding vote to pressure Allergan to the negotiating
table.
The moves by Valeant and Allergan's biggest shareholder,
Pershing, which is led by Bill Ackman, come a day after
California-based Allergan rejected Valeant's current offer and
criticized its business model, which is based on a steady pace
of acquisitions.
Canada's Valeant said it would change its cash and stock
offer during a May 28 webcast in which it will discuss details
of its plans for Allergan's business. Valeant said it remained
committed to getting the deal done, but would remain
"financially disciplined."
"We will not stop our pursuit of this combination until we
hear directly from Allergan shareholders that you prefer
Allergan's 'stay the course plan' to a combination with
Valeant," Valeant Chief Executive Michael Pearson said on
Tuesday in a letter to shareholders.
In documents filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission, Pershing Square, which owns a nearly 10 percent
stake in Allergan, said it would ask shareholders to attend a
meeting and vote on compelling the board to engage in
discussions with Valeant. The vote on an undisclosed date would
be non-binding, and the meeting is not called according to
Allergan's bylaws.
Allergan, which makes the popular anti-wrinkle treatment
Botox, slammed the move as "a self-serving exercise by Pershing
Square to further Valeant's attempt to acquire Allergan" at an
undervalued price.
"It's pretty creative (but) I suspect it will have no
effect," said Erik Gordon, professor at the University of
Michigan's Ross School of Business of Pershing's move. "What
makes the change is when the big holders say (to the board or
management), 'hey why don't you at least come and talk to this
guy?' This is like takeover theater."
Allergan said on Monday that Valeant's business model was
unsustainable and the offer was too risky because of uncertainty
about the company's long-term growth.
Valeant's signal of an improved offer near the end of the
month sets up an intense two-week period for the two sides to
sway shareholders, some of whom own stock in each company.
Allergan shares were up 1.1 percent to $161.46 in New York
by mid-afternoon, while Valeant stock crept up 0.1 percent to
$142.17.
Valeant, backed by Pershing, offered on April 22 to pay
$48.30 a share in cash and 0.83 of its common share for each
Allergan share. Valeant can improve the cash component of the
offer by 41 percent to $68 per share, which, combined with the
original stock component, would value Allergan at $54 billion or
$176 per share, BMO Capital Markets analyst Alex Arfaei said in
a note.
An offer with more cash might reduce perceptions of risk
associated with Valeant's fast-moving stock. But Valeant is also
mindful of how leveraged it is after years of brisk buying.
It has set a goal of reducing this year its ratio of net
debt to adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization) to below four times. The ratio
was around 4.5 times in January, and acquiring Allergan under
the existing terms would reduce it to about three times, Valeant
has said.
Valeant's pursuit of Allergan is part of its strategy to
become one of the five-biggest drug companies by market
capitalization by the end of 2016. The pharmaceutical industry
might see the busiest pace of acquisitions since last decade,
led by Pfizer Inc's $106 billion offer for AstraZeneca
.
Following Valeant's offer last month, Allergan put in a
so-called "poison pill" to slow Ackman from increasing his
nearly 10 percent stake in Allergan.
Valeant said at that time it planned to cut costs at
Allergan by about $2.7 billion, including in research and
development.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Esha Dey in Bangalore,
Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty,
Sofina Mirza-Reid and Andre Grenon)