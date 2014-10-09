Allergan raises outlook; says Valeant offer undervalues company

BRIEF-Norges Bank reports 5.01 pct passive stake in BlackRock as of April 13
* Norges Bank - reports 5.01 percent passive stake in BlackRock Inc as of April 13 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2oO6KTO) Further company coverage:
Oct 9 Botox maker Allergan Inc lifted its third-quarter profit estimate and said the updated forecast showed that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc's takeover offer undervalued the company.
Allergan said it now expects adjusted earnings of $1.76-$1.78 per share for the quarter, up from its previous forecast of $1.44-$1.47, helped by an increase in market share and product approvals.
"Today's announced expectations for the third quarter and updated future outlook further demonstrate that there is a vast value gap between Valeant's offer and the intrinsic value of Allergan," said Allergan Chief Executive David Pyott. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
LONDON, April 19 European shares edged up on Wednesday and gold fell as questions hung over the 'reflation' trades that had lifted markets since Donald Trump became U.S. president, while sterling held near a six-month high after Tuesday's calling of a snap UK election.
* Xtreme announces terms of CDN$25,000,000 substantial issuer bid