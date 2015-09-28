版本:
Allergan forecasts 2nd-half revenue above $8 bln

Sept 28 Drugmaker Allergan Plc said it expected revenue to be greater than $8 billion in the second half to reflect the divesture of its global generics business to Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd .

The company said it intends to report its global generics business as discontinued operations in the third quarter. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)

