Allergan expects mid-single digit 2017 revenue growth

* OnDeck announces extension of $100 million credit facility with SunTrust Bank
Jan 5 Allergan Plc said on Thursday it expects mid-single digit net revenue growth in 2017, helped by new launches and higher sales of key products.
Allergan, which will report its fourth-quarter results in February, also said it expects to achieve double-digit adjusted earnings growth in 2017.
The Dublin, Ireland-based company had said in November it expects 2016 adjusted net revenue from continuing operations to be $14.45 billion-$14.65 billion.
Allergan's shares closed at $215.56 on Wednesday. The company's shares had fallen 36 percent last year. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Unum Group's board of directors authorizes $750 million share repurchase
* Mid-Con Energy Partners LP says its lender group reaffirmed partnership's $140 million borrowing base as part of regularly scheduled semi-annual redetermination