Allergan, Adamas settle patent lawsuit with Amneal

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 31 Allergan Plc said it and Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc settled a patent infringement lawsuit with Amneal Pharmaceuticals over their Alzheimer's drug.
Allergan said its Forest Labs unit and Adamas had filed a lawsuit against privately owned Amneal, which was seeking regulatory approval for generic versions of Namzaric.
The drug, which has been licensed to Forest by Adamas, had U.S. sales of $12.8 million for the quarter ended June 30.
Under the settlement terms, Forest and Adamas will grant Amneal a license to market generic versions of Namzaric from January 1, 2025.
Other terms of the settlement were not disclosed.
Allergan and Adamas have also sued Amerigen Pharmaceuticals, which seeks to market generic versions of the drug. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.