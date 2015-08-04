Akorn Inc's Hi-Tech Pharmacal infringes Allergan glaucoma drug patents

NEW YORK Aug 4 Acorn Inc's Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co, Inc infringed three Allergan Inc patents on its Lumigan topical glaucoma treatment, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit also said five of Allergan's Lumigan patents were valid. The case stems from lawsuits Allergan filed in 2011 against Hi-Tech, Novartis AG, and Lupin over proposed generic versions of Lumigan. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)