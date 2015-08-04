Akorn Inc's Hi-Tech Pharmacal infringes Allergan glaucoma drug patents

Fox News signs Brexit leader Nigel Farage as contributor
Jan 20 Nigel Farage, who led the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, will be a political analyst on Fox News and Fox Business Network, Fox News said on Friday.
NEW YORK Aug 4 Acorn Inc's Hi-Tech Pharmacal Co, Inc infringed three Allergan Inc patents on its Lumigan topical glaucoma treatment, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Tuesday.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit also said five of Allergan's Lumigan patents were valid. The case stems from lawsuits Allergan filed in 2011 against Hi-Tech, Novartis AG, and Lupin over proposed generic versions of Lumigan. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
BOSTON, Jan 20 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently disclosed an insurance agreement to recover $100 million after it made a proxy voting error, which should help the Baltimore fund manager's results due to be reported next week.
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 Turboprop maker ATR has completed commercial negotiations with IranAir for the sale of at least 20 aircraft and expects to be able to sign a contract very soon, the head of the Franco-Italian aircraft maker said on Friday.