Allergan clarifies on drug distribution practices

Oct 21 Drugmaker Allergan Plc said on Wednesday that nearly all of its drugs are being distributed through traditional wholesale and retail channels.

Allergan's clarification comes two days after a New York Times report said drugmakers were using specialty pharmacy distributors to work around barriers to increase drug prices. (nyti.ms/1OIwom4)

The company also said on Wednesday it was neither related nor did it own any specialty pharmacy distributors. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)