Allergan misses in quarter, but 2013 view tops forecasts

BRIEF-Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
* Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
Feb 5 Allergan Inc, maker of the Botox anti-wrinkle treatment, reported quarterly earnings below Wall Street forecasts, but projected better-than expected earnings for full-year 2013.
The company on Tuesday said it earned $324 million, or $1.06 per share, in the fourth quarter. That compared with $280 million, or 90 cents per share, in the year-earlier period.
* Sierra Wireless acquires GNSS embedded module assets of Globaltop Technology
* Japan trying to avoid trade friction with U.S. (Adds direct quote, details of dialogue)
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.