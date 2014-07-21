Allergan says second-quarter profit rose, announces cost cuts

July 21 Allergan Inc, which is fighting
off a hostile bid from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
, on Monday said that its second-quarter profit and
sales rose, and it announced $475 million in cost cuts.
The company said the reductions, which are part of its
efforts to convince investors that it is a better value as a
stand-alone company, would include 1,500 job cuts by the end of
this year.
That 13 percent cut to its global headcount will help it
deliver 2014 earnings per share of $5.74 to $5.80 and 2015
earnings per share of $8.20 to $8.40, it said.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer and Ransdell Pierson; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn)