Strong Botox sales boost Allergan profit

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Allergan Inc, maker of the Botox anti-wrinkle treatment, posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong sales of its eye-care drugs and Botox, which was recently also approved for treating migraine headaches.
Net income for the first quarter fell to $12.5 million, or 4 cents per share, due to a loss of $259 million from its discontinued operations. Profit was $229.8 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, Allergan earned 98 cents per share. Analysts were expecting 96 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict