Drugmaker Allergan's revenue more than doubles

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Aug 6 Botox-maker Allergan Plc's quarterly revenue more than doubled, helped by higher sales of its branded drugs in North America.
The company reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of $243.1 million, or 80 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a net profit of $48.7 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
Allergan's revenue rose to $5.76 billion from $2.67 billion. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.